Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 12.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,415,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $2,574,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 115,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $187.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.48. The stock has a market cap of $87.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

