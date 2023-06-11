Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 376,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Blue Foundry Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BLFY opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.50 and a beta of 0.14. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Foundry Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Blue Foundry Bancorp news, EVP Robert Rowe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,935. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 9,300 shares of company stock worth $82,518 in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLFY. TheStreet cut shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Blue Foundry Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.