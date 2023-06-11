Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.18 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in DT Midstream by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 871,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,155,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 116,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet cut shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.17.

In other news, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other DT Midstream news, CEO David Slater purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock opened at $48.82 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 72.44%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

