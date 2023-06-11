Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 179,017 shares of company stock worth $9,397,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $54.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

