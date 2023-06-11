Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,809 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,222,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,085,000 after purchasing an additional 302,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,132,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,987,000 after buying an additional 226,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,910,000 after buying an additional 2,774,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,814,000 after buying an additional 27,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,020,000 after buying an additional 480,227 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.