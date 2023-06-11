Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $106.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 29.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FBNC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

