Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.05 Million in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 218,521 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,967,000 after buying an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,724,000 after acquiring an additional 771,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,317,591 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,153,000 after purchasing an additional 990,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,737,774 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 499,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,399.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,360.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,205 shares of company stock worth $321,515. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.38.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.