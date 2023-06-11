Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 618,888 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

