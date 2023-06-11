Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 169.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 3,322.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 131.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

UFPT stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $171.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.79.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 23.36%.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 4,200 shares of UFP Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $1,044,709.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,773.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,758 shares of company stock worth $3,557,125 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on UFP Technologies from $131.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

