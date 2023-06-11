Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,830.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 421,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 406,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 753,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,015,000 after purchasing an additional 295,134 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 132.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after buying an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 844.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 186,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 167,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

In other news, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $72,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Christine H. H. Camp purchased 3,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $47,354.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,495 shares in the company, valued at $244,785.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Yonamine sold 4,316 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $79,069.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,501 shares of company stock worth $152,393. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

