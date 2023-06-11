Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $53.00.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

