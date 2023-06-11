Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,488 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 97,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,758,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,901,000 after buying an additional 4,050,118 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,943,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,567,000 after buying an additional 784,704 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,483,000 after buying an additional 360,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,716 shares of company stock worth $596,550 and sold 34,000 shares worth $1,112,260. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP opened at $31.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

