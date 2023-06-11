Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,476 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dohj LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

