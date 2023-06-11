Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,623 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $423.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANGO. Raymond James cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

