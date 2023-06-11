Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,737 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agenus were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Agenus by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Agenus by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Performance

Shares of AGEN opened at $1.99 on Friday. Agenus Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Agenus

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Agenus had a negative net margin of 264.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,159.04%. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 250,954 shares of company stock valued at $267,492 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.30 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Agenus Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.