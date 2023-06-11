Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 699.2% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,007,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,928,000 after acquiring an additional 881,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 860,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,927,000 after acquiring an additional 555,773 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,095,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,884,000 after acquiring an additional 535,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 366.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 429,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $32,175,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:LW opened at $113.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.67. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.62 and a 12-month high of $115.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 110.40% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

