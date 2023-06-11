Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 632.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,130 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,072 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after acquiring an additional 267,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,703,000 after acquiring an additional 70,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Okta from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,690.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $110.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

