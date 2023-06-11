Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,787 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $114.81 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

