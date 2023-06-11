Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAP. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

Insider Activity

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.56 and a 12-month high of $212.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.95.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

