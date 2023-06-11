Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FC. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock opened at $35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $61.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

