Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 212,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,151 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 102,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 99,232 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 65,612 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 89,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE XHR opened at $12.69 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.48 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

