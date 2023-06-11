Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,978 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unitil by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unitil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UTL opened at $53.80 on Friday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $44.67 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $865.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

