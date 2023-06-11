Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,629 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after purchasing an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 254,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,487,000 after purchasing an additional 196,729 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 773,476.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 131,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,165,000 after purchasing an additional 113,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after purchasing an additional 72,215 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FWRD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.20.

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.41. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $117.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $427.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.83%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

