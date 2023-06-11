Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 19,773 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,013 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 19,773 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,607,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,813,000 after buying an additional 145,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of analysts have commented on SM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 4.41. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The company had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.89%.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.