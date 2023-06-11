Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,129 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $636,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Wendy E. Lane bought 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,517.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, for a total transaction of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,744,677 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $219.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $224.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

