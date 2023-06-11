Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,774 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 36,774 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $110.15. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.02.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

