Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,596 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,771 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 4,596 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YELP. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Yelp by 491.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 108,734 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 90,337 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $651,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Yelp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,597 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.45. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,788 shares of company stock worth $1,203,835. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

