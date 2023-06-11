Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 54,373 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,373 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock opened at $133.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

