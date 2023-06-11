Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,467 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NJR opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.07 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

NJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 569,300 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

