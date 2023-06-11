Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 996 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 629,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,951,000 after purchasing an additional 224,253 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Sysco by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $72.54 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.