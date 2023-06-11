Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,974 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,046,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,769,000 after buying an additional 636,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,358,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,186,000 after acquiring an additional 393,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $41.95 and a 52-week high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,285 shares of company stock worth $10,870,997 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

