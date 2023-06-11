Penn Capital Management Company LLC Cuts Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,544,000 after purchasing an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.98%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.81%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

