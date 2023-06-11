Penn Capital Management Company LLC Decreases Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 4.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,783,000 after purchasing an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 316.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,472,000 after purchasing an additional 366,839 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 297.2% in the 1st quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 441,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 330,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Barclays reduced their target price on CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

CF Industries Price Performance

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $67.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

