Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 848,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,294,000 after acquiring an additional 390,044 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,082,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,349,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

SWKS stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its 200-day moving average is $105.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

