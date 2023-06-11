Penn Capital Management Company LLC Has $2.55 Million Stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in UMH Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UMH Properties Trading Down 1.4 %

In other UMH Properties news, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares in the company, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy bought 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,482 shares of company stock worth $71,028 over the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMH opened at $16.30 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -122.39%.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

Featured Articles

