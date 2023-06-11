Penn Capital Management Company LLC Reduces Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 301,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,676,000 after buying an additional 98,207 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3,933.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 126,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 123,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $126.92 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $109.36 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.