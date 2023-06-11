Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 1,443 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,085,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,687 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,350 shares of company stock worth $2,734,281 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

