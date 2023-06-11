Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 945,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares valued at $2,380,266. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Featured Articles

