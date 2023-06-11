Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 468 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Shares of TYL opened at $388.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $380.58 and its 200-day moving average is $344.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $6,023,484.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,743 shares of company stock worth $8,617,334. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

