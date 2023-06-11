Penn Capital Management Company LLC Sells 66,804 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,804 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CONMED by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of CONMED by 5.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 376.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $132.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.90. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $133.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.66 million. CONMED had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.62%.

In other news, EVP John D. Ferrell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $224,077.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,530.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $655,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $8,261.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Ferrell sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $224,077.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $92,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,543 shares of company stock worth $8,761,613 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CONMED from $118.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CONMED from $96.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.40.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology.

