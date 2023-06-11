Penn Capital Management Company LLC Trims Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Penn Capital Management Company LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $192.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $195.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.58 and a 200 day moving average of $165.29.

Primerica Announces Dividend

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total value of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRI shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.