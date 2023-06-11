Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,543 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,327 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 2.0% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,488 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.12. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $338.56.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

