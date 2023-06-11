Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Polaris were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PII. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,077,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Trading Down 0.8 %

Polaris stock opened at $116.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

See Also

