Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NYSE POR opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.58. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $41.58 and a 52-week high of $56.37.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.50 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 66.30%.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

