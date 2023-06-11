PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in PTC by 157.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PTC by 20.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,175,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,023,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of PTC opened at $138.57 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

