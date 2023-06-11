Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Middlesex Water by 2,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Middlesex Water from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

Middlesex Water stock opened at $83.78 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $96.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 576 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $45,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.