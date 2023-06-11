Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $17,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 12.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $130.44 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Sun Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

Further Reading

