Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 187,800 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 394.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $19,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $95.30 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $961.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

