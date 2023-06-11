Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $18,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 473.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 33.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander’s Price Performance

Alexander’s Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ALX opened at $184.99 on Friday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.60 and a twelve month high of $260.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.84, a quick ratio of 13.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $945.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Alexander’s’s payout ratio is 169.81%.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Further Reading

