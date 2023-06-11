Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $18,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASY. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CASY shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $254.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.30.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 12.75%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

